Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Citigroup's price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $221.00 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.11.

Get Avery Dennison alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.75. 264,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,184. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $199.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.02.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 7.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total transaction of $223,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,464,104.60. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $3,477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 211,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,714,240.36. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,156 shares of company stock worth $5,930,150. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Avery Dennison, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avery Dennison wasn't on the list.

While Avery Dennison currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here