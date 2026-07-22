Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Shares Up 6.4% - Time to Buy?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.4350. 1,960,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,291,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 314.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,913 shares of the company's stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 1,137.6% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver-based precious metals producer and explorer focused on the mining of silver, gold and copper. The company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Avino Mine, situated near the historic town of Avino in the state of Durango, Mexico. Avino's operations encompass underground and open‐pit mining, milling and tailings reprocessing, delivering a diversified metal output. In addition to silver and gold production, the Avino Mine yields significant copper by-product credits, enhancing overall project economics.

Beyond its core Mexican operations, Avino holds interests in several exploration and development properties across North America.

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