Avinoam Eizenman Sells 9,023 Shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock

Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC - Get Free Report) Director Avinoam Eizenman sold 9,023 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $402,967.18. Following the sale, the director owned 188,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,428,949.76. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Silicom Price Performance

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. Silicom Ltd has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $48.92. The stock's 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $256.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 16.57%.The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Silicom by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silicom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Silicom by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the technology company's stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new position in Silicom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company's stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an Israel‐based provider of advanced networking infrastructure products designed to enhance data throughput, security, and functionality in enterprise, cloud, telecommunications, and edge‐computing environments. The company develops and manufactures a range of network interface cards (NICs), specialized adapters, and turnkey network appliances that support high‐performance packet processing, encryption, compression, and traffic optimization. Silicom's solutions are engineered to offload complex network functions from central processing units, enabling customers to achieve greater efficiency, reliability, and scalability in their data centers.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Lod, Israel, Silicom has grown from a niche hardware developer into a global supplier of connectivity and networking solutions.

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