Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avnet from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Avnet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.33.

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Avnet Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of AVT stock opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 0.90%.The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avnet will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 132.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 1,116.7% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 584 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 53.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 673 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 737 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc NASDAQ: AVT is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet's offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

Further Reading

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