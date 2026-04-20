Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.67 and last traded at $74.5430, with a volume of 91899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.85.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Avnet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.33.

View Our Latest Report on Avnet

Avnet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Avnet had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Avnet's payout ratio is 57.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 1,116.7% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 584 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 673 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 737 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc NASDAQ: AVT is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet's offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

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