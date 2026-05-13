Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America now has a $96.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00. Avnet traded as high as $84.97 and last traded at $84.64, with a volume of 96679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.11.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Avnet to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Avnet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Avnet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.00.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,920 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $1,983,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,023,648.76. This trade represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1,116.7% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 584 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 53.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 673 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 737 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Avnet Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.15. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 0.86%.The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Avnet's revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Avnet's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.47%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc NASDAQ: AVT is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet's offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

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