Axos Financial (AX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Axos Financial to post earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $369.36 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $385.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.89 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Axos Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.26. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Axos Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AX

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 43,294 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $4,290,435.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,418,751 shares in the company, valued at $140,598,224.10. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick Walsh sold 4,846 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $490,463.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,502.56. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,303 shares of company stock worth $5,908,474. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc NYSE: AX is a diversified online banking and financial services holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm traces its origins to 1999 with the launch of Bank of Internet USA and rebranded as Axos Financial in December 2018 to reflect an expanded suite of digital offerings. Axos Financial operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axos Bank, providing a technology-driven banking platform that serves both retail and commercial clients across the United States.

Through its digital banking platform, Axos Financial delivers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts.

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