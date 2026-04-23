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Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given a C$37.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Aya Gold & Silver logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Desjardins set a C$37.00 price target and a "buy" rating on Aya Gold & Silver, implying roughly a 57.92% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst views vary but the consensus remains Buy with a MarketBeat consensus target of C$27.88, while individual targets range from C$25 to C$39.
  • Aya shares traded down 3.2% at C$23.43 (market cap C$3.35B); the company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.16, a net margin of 22.5% and a PE ratio of 73.2.
  • Five stocks we like better than Aya Gold & Silver.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA - Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$37.00 price target by analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.92% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AYA. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$31.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$27.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of AYA traded down C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 599,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,731. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$8.52 and a 52 week high of C$30.15. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.41.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of C$100.86 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.6384455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

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Analyst Recommendations for Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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