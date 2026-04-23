Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given a C$37.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA - Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$37.00 price target by analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.92% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AYA. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$31.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$27.88.

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Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of AYA traded down C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 599,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,731. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$8.52 and a 52 week high of C$30.15. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.41.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of C$100.86 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.6384455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

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