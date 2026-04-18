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Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Azimut Exploration logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) crossed below its 50-day moving average of C$0.74 on Friday, trading as low as C$0.70 with a volume of 56,377 shares.
  • Fundamentals show a market capitalization of C$74.54 million, a negative P/E of -35.24, debt-to-equity of 1.38, and strong liquidity (quick ratio 5.50, current ratio 2.83); the company focuses on mineral exploration with the 100% owned Elmer gold project in James Bay.
  • Technical context: the 200-day moving average is C$0.78 and the stock has a beta of 1.30, indicating above-market volatility.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Azimut Exploration.

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as low as C$0.70. Azimut Exploration shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 56,377 shares trading hands.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.54 million, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 2.83.

About Azimut Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements. Its 100% owned flagship project is the Elmer gold project located in the James Bay region. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Longueuil, Canada.

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