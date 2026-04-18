Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

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Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

Azimut Exploration Inc. ( CVE:AZM Get Free Report ) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as low as C$0.70. Azimut Exploration shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 56,377 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.54 million, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 2.83.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements. Its 100% owned flagship project is the Elmer gold project located in the James Bay region. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Longueuil, Canada.

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