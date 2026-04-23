Free Trial
→ A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read) (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

B. Riley Financial Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FWDI)

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Forward Industries logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • B. Riley FinancialBuy rating and a $7.00 price target, implying about a 42.28% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst views are mixed—one Buy and one Sell—giving an average rating of Hold and an average target of $7.00, reflecting no clear consensus among brokers.
  • Institutional investors increased exposure in Q4 (notably Geode $5.35M, Wolverine $909K, Goldman $540K); FWDI trades around $4.92 with a market cap of ~$409M and a 1‑year range of $4.03–$46.00, highlighting prior volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Equities researchers at B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FWDI - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.28% from the company's current price.

FWDI has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Forward Industries in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Forward Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.00.

View Our Latest Report on FWDI

Forward Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWDI opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $4.67. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $409.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Industries during the fourth quarter worth $5,350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Forward Industries during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Forward Industries during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forward Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000.

About Forward Industries

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc is a company that designs, manufactures and markets protective solutions and accessories for portable electronic devices. Its product range typically includes protective cases, covers, sleeves, holsters and carrying solutions tailored for smartphones, tablets and other consumer electronics, along with related accessory items. The company combines industrial design and materials engineering to produce products that protect devices from impact, abrasion and everyday wear.

The business model centers on product design, sourcing and distribution for retail, wholesale and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) channels.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Forward Industries Right Now?

Before you consider Forward Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Forward Industries wasn't on the list.

While Forward Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines