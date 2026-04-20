Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 200,011 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the previous session's volume of 53,117 shares.The stock last traded at $16.9250 and had previously closed at $17.26.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised Babcock International Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

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Babcock International Group Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group plc is a leading global provider of critical, complex engineering support services. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company specializes in the design, construction, operation and maintenance of infrastructure and assets across defence, emergency services, transport, and energy sectors. Through a combination of technical expertise, asset management and specialist training, Babcock supports customers through the full lifecycle of their projects, from initial concept and procurement to long-term through-life support.

The company's core activities encompass maritime and naval support, including the maintenance and refit of warships; aerospace services such as aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO); and land-sector operations covering armoured vehicle support, munitions management and training solutions.

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