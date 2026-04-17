Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Issues Earnings Results

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $202.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.10 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 15.45%.The business's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

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Badger Meter Trading Down 2.7%

BMI opened at $152.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $139.14 and a 1 year high of $256.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.99.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Badger Meter's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,634 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $243,482.34. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,256 shares in the company, valued at $485,176.56. This trade represents a 33.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,064 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $309,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,000. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,989 shares of company stock worth $596,002 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $358,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $173,262,000 after buying an additional 168,053 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $89,069,000 after buying an additional 47,467 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 413,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $72,157,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $69,751,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Badger Meter from $232.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised Badger Meter from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $174.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Badger Meter from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $191.00 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $183.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMI

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

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