Bae Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $105.72 and traded as high as $122.5960. Bae Systems shares last traded at $122.25, with a volume of 172,869 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAESY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bae Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Bae Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bae Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bae Systems

Bae Systems Trading Down 0.8%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average is $105.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bae Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Bae Systems during the third quarter valued at $5,531,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Bae Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 68,422 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bae Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bae Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,643 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bae Systems during the first quarter valued at $221,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bae Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

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