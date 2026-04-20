Baiju Bhatt Sells 57,261 Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $4,946,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $4,808,537.04.

On Monday, February 23rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 65,694 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $4,749,676.20.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.28. The company had a trading volume of 35,389,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,439,123. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.46. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.05.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Robinhood Markets's revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. Compass Point reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Read Our Latest Report on HOOD

More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its HOOD price target to $115 (from $105) and kept an Outperform rating, arguing the SEC’s PDT rule change will materially expand Robinhood’s addressable intraday-trading customer base and boost margin revenue. Mizuho Raises Robinhood to $115

Mizuho raised its HOOD price target to $115 (from $105) and kept an Outperform rating, arguing the SEC’s PDT rule change will materially expand Robinhood’s addressable intraday-trading customer base and boost margin revenue. Positive Sentiment: The SEC replaced the $25,000 PDT minimum with a broker-determined intraday margin framework, allowing accounts as small as ~$2,000 to day trade — a structural win for Robinhood given its large base of small retail accounts and focus on active traders. This regulatory shift is being highlighted across outlets as a direct growth driver. PDT Rule Is On Its Way Out

The SEC replaced the $25,000 PDT minimum with a broker-determined intraday margin framework, allowing accounts as small as ~$2,000 to day trade — a structural win for Robinhood given its large base of small retail accounts and focus on active traders. This regulatory shift is being highlighted across outlets as a direct growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage (e.g., TipRanks) are also strengthening the bull case by pointing to Robinhood’s expansion beyond core trading — product diversification (cash management, crypto, prime services) could compound the upside from higher trading activity. Robinhood Expands Beyond Trading

Analysts and coverage (e.g., TipRanks) are also strengthening the bull case by pointing to Robinhood’s expansion beyond core trading — product diversification (cash management, crypto, prime services) could compound the upside from higher trading activity. Negative Sentiment: An insider sale totaling about $725k was reported, which can create short-term selling pressure or signal personal liquidity-taking even if relatively small vs. market cap. Monitor for any follow-up insider activity. Insider Selling: Robinhood

An insider sale totaling about $725k was reported, which can create short-term selling pressure or signal personal liquidity-taking even if relatively small vs. market cap. Monitor for any follow-up insider activity. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vlad Tenev gave interviews about vision and legacy; useful for sentiment/brand but less directly material to near-term numbers. Vlad Tenev Interview

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 157,643 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,823,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,994,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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