Bain Capital Specialty Finance Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Bain Capital Specialty Finance NYSE: BCSF reported first-quarter net investment income that matched its regular dividend, while net income was pressured by unrealized losses tied to select portfolio companies and broader market valuation adjustments.

On the company’s earnings call for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, Chief Executive Officer Michael Ewald said net investment income was $0.42 per share, representing an annualized return on equity of 10.0%. The result fully covered the company’s regular dividend for the quarter. Earnings per share were $0.05, which Ewald said primarily reflected net unrealized losses across the investment portfolio.

Those losses were “largely attributed to idiosyncratic credit weakness within certain portfolio companies,” as well as valuation pressure from credit spread widening and multiple compression during the quarter, Ewald said.

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The board declared a second-quarter dividend of $0.42 per share, payable to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2026. Ewald said the dividend equates to an annualized yield of 10.0% based on ending book value as of March 31.

Credit quality remains stable despite market volatility

Ewald described the broader first-quarter market backdrop as increasingly challenging, citing heightened public market volatility, investor concerns about artificial intelligence disruption risk on software valuations, renewed inflationary pressures tied to geopolitical uncertainty and retail outflows from private credit vehicles.

Despite that environment, he said portfolio credit performance remained “fundamentally sound.” No new investments were placed on non-accrual during the quarter, and borrowers generally continued to show healthy operating performance and resilient credit fundamentals.

President Michael Boyle said non-accrual levels remained low at quarter-end, representing 1.4% of the portfolio at amortized cost and 0.6% at fair value. That compared with 1.6% and 0.8%, respectively, in the prior quarter.

Boyle said watch list investments represented about 5% of the portfolio at fair value, in line with recent quarters. He said those investments remained concentrated in a limited number of idiosyncratic situations rather than reflecting broad-based deterioration.

Median net leverage across portfolio borrowers was 4.6 times EBITDA, a modest improvement from the prior quarter, while median interest coverage was 2.1 times, Boyle said.

Investment activity moderates, with focus on first-lien loans

New fundings totaled $243 million during the first quarter across 107 portfolio companies, including $124 million in 13 new companies, $111 million in 93 existing companies and $9 million into the Senior Loan Program, Boyle said. Sales and repayments totaled approximately $255 million, resulting in net sales and repayments of $12.2 million quarter over quarter.

The company continued to emphasize senior secured lending. Boyle said 93% of first-quarter new fundings were in first-lien structures, with 4% into investment vehicles, 2% in preferred and common equity and 1% in subordinated debt.

BCSF remained focused on defensive sectors such as food and beverage, business services and healthcare, Boyle said. The company also continued to favor core middle-market borrowers, where it sees attractive terms, consistent deal flow and more favorable competitive dynamics than in other market segments. The median EBITDA of new companies added to the portfolio during the quarter was $41 million.

At quarter-end, the investment portfolio had a fair value of $2.5 billion across 212 portfolio companies in 30 industries. The average single-name position size was approximately 40 basis points. First-lien debt accounted for 66% of the portfolio at fair value, while joint ventures represented 16%, including 9% in the International Senior Loan Program and 7% in the Senior Loan Program.

The weighted average yield on the portfolio was 10.8% at amortized cost and 10.9% at fair value, consistent with Dec. 31, 2025. About 93% of debt investments were floating rate as of March 31.

Software exposure and AI risk draw attention

Ewald addressed investor concerns about artificial intelligence and software valuations, noting that BCSF’s software exposure, including software-adjacent companies, represented approximately 13% of the total portfolio.

He said the company’s software strategy has been centered on mission-critical systems of record and specialized vertical software businesses that serve embedded functions in their markets. During the quarter, BCSF conducted a risk reassessment of potential substitution risk from emerging AI technologies.

“Based on this analysis, the majority of our software investments carry a relatively low risk of AI-driven disruption,” Ewald said, citing the nature of the businesses and the firm’s underwriting approach.

As of quarter-end, Ewald said the median loan-to-value ratio in the software segment was approximately 37% when adjusted for current enterprise value multiples, and borrowers in that segment had interest coverage of about 2.0 times.

Financial results and balance sheet

Chief Financial Officer Amit Joshi said total investment income was $66.2 million for the first quarter, down from $68.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The decline was primarily driven by a decrease in effective yield on existing debt investments, which reduced interest income.

Interest and dividend income represented 98% of total investment income in the quarter. Payment-in-kind interest income accounted for about 13% of overall investment income, and Joshi said 81% of total PIK income came from investments that were originally underwritten with PIK features.

Total expenses before taxes were $37.9 million, compared with $37.7 million in the prior quarter. Joshi said the increase was driven by higher interest and debt fee expenses following the January issuance of $350 million of March 2031 notes, partially offset by lower management and incentive fees.

Net investment income was $27.4 million, or $0.42 per share, compared with $29.7 million, or $0.46 per share, in the prior quarter. Net realized and unrealized losses totaled $24 million, or $0.37 per share, and net income was $3.4 million, or $0.05 per share.

Net asset value per share was $16.86 at March 31, down from $17.23 at the end of the fourth quarter. Total net assets were $1.1 billion, while total assets were $2.6 billion.

BCSF’s debt-to-equity ratio was 1.34 times at quarter-end, compared with 1.32 times at the end of the fourth quarter. Net leverage was 1.28 times, up from 1.24 times, placing the company slightly above the upper end of its target net leverage range of 1.0 to 1.25 times.

Liquidity totaled $729 million at quarter-end, including $660 million of undrawn capacity on the company’s revolving credit facility and $34.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash.

Analyst questions focus on dividend, buybacks and specific credits

During the question-and-answer session, Paul Johnson of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods asked about the dividend outlook. Ewald said the dividend is under continuous evaluation, with base rates, joint venture earnings and other factors influencing the board’s review. He said management was comfortable with the $0.42 dividend for the second quarter.

Asked about the company’s ability to take advantage of wider spreads while leverage is near the top of its range, Ewald pointed to repayments and additional capacity in the joint ventures as potential sources of flexibility.

Derek Hewett of Bank of America Securities asked about Gale Aviation. Joshi said BCSF exited the investment during the quarter as part of an effort to liquidate the position, which involved approximately five planes. Ewald added that the opportunity set in aircraft leasing had become less attractive than when BCSF initially entered the investment.

Hewett also asked about the company’s share repurchase authorization. Ewald said buybacks remain an open topic with the board, but considerations include the trade-off between short-term accretion and reinvesting capital in the current market, as well as the company’s leverage position and stock liquidity.

In closing, Ewald said BCSF’s portfolio continued to generate “attractive levels of investment income” and that credit quality remained stable across its middle-market borrowers.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance NYSE: BCSF

Bain Capital Specialty Finance NYSE: BCSF is a closed-end interval fund organized as a specialty finance company. Since commencing operations in March 2017, the company has focused on originating and acquiring debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. It is structured to offer investors access to private credit and special situations strategies that are typically unavailable through traditional public debt markets.

The firm's core business activities include direct lending to U.S.

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