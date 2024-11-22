Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.29) to GBX 575 ($7.24) in a note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price suggests a potential upside of 30.92% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.98) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Balfour Beatty Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BBY stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 439.20 ($5.53). 1,887,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 436.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 406.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,045.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of GBX 315.80 ($3.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 458 ($5.77).

Insider Activity at Balfour Beatty

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn sold 317,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.64), for a total transaction of £1,420,478.08 ($1,788,339.52). Also, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 17,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.31) per share, with a total value of £74,584.28 ($93,899.38). 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

