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Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Shares Down 6.9% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Ballard Power Systems logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shares down 6.9% mid-day to C$5.97 (low C$5.96) on about 367,484 shares traded, roughly 55% below the stock's average daily volume.
  • Unprofitable operations: Ballard reported Q EPS of C($0.06) on C$27.0M revenue, a negative net margin of 78.52%, and analysts forecast approximately C($0.67) EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Mixed financials: Market cap is C$1.74B with very high liquidity (quick ratio 13.57, current ratio 10.70) but a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62 and a negative P/E (-19.27).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP - Get Free Report) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.96 and last traded at C$5.97. Approximately 367,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 822,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.41.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is C$3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.00 million during the quarter. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 78.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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