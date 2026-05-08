Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Shares Down 6.9% - Should You Sell?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP - Get Free Report) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.96 and last traded at C$5.97. Approximately 367,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 822,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.41.

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Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is C$3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.00 million during the quarter. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 78.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power.

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