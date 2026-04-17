Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.7950, with a volume of 13950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.85%.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco's previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Banco Bradesco's payout ratio is 5.13%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian commercial bank and financial services company headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, Bradesco has grown into one of Brazil's largest private-sector banks, serving individual, small-business and corporate clients through an extensive network of branches, correspondents and digital channels.

The bank's operations span retail and commercial banking products including deposit accounts, payment services, lending (personal, mortgage and corporate), credit cards and cash management.

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