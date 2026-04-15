Banco Santander Brasil SA Announces Special Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR - Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1064 per share by the bank on Monday, May 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Banco Santander Brasil has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Banco Santander Brasil has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Santander Brasil to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

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Banco Santander Brasil Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. 649,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Banco Santander Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander Brasil SA is the Brazilian unit of Spain-based Grupo Santander and one of the country's major commercial banks. Headquartered in São Paulo, the bank serves a broad client base across Brazil through an integrated network of branches, ATMs and digital channels. Its shares are represented abroad via American Depositary Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BSBR.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate clients.

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