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BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
BANCORP 34 logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • EPS $0.18: BANCORP 34 reported quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, with a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 4.02%.
  • Stock steady at $14.98: Shares were unchanged at $14.98 (1‑year range $11.00–$15.98), with a market cap of $102.16 million and a price‑to‑earnings ratio of 14.13.
  • Company overview: Bancorp 34 is the holding company for Bank 34, offering deposit products and a broad mix of loans including commercial real estate, SBA and small business, construction, renewable energy, and consumer lending.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. BANCORP 34 had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 4.02%.

BANCORP 34 Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BCTF remained flat at $14.98 during trading hours on Monday. BANCORP 34 has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $102.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.18.

About BANCORP 34

(Get Free Report)

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; multi-family finance; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals.

Further Reading

Earnings History for BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

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