Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Devin Krupka Sells 1,198 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) insider Devin Krupka sold 1,198 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $70,502.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,551,933.35. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND stock traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.89. 1,730,725 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.55 and a beta of 2.93. The company's 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.58 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.Bandwidth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Bandwidth

Here are the key news stories impacting Bandwidth this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bandwidth’s recent earnings report was stronger than expected, with EPS and revenue both topping analyst forecasts and guidance pointing to continued growth. This fundamental backdrop has helped support the stock’s sharp recent rally.

Bandwidth’s recent earnings report was stronger than expected, with EPS and revenue both topping analyst forecasts and guidance pointing to continued growth. This fundamental backdrop has helped support the stock’s sharp recent rally. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple Bandwidth executives and insiders, including the CEO, CFO, COO, general counsel, and other insiders, disclosed stock sales on May 29 and June 1. While insider selling can raise caution, these transactions may also reflect profit-taking after the stock’s steep advance rather than a change in operating outlook. Article Title

Multiple Bandwidth executives and insiders, including the CEO, CFO, COO, general counsel, and other insiders, disclosed stock sales on May 29 and June 1. While insider selling can raise caution, these transactions may also reflect profit-taking after the stock’s steep advance rather than a change in operating outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has surged to the upper end of its 12-month range and has been trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting momentum remains strong, but also that some investors may be locking in gains after the run.

The stock has surged to the upper end of its 12-month range and has been trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting momentum remains strong, but also that some investors may be locking in gains after the run. Negative Sentiment: The cluster of insider sales across top executives could create short-term pressure if investors interpret the transactions as a signal that management sees limited near-term upside from current levels.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bandwidth from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAND

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

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