Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Lowered to "Buy" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.25.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAND

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of BAND stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.74 and a beta of 2.93. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $208.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.58 million. Bandwidth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,632 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $272,593.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,602.30. The trade was a 39.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Devesh Agarwal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $858,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 61,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,515,337.36. This trade represents a 19.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,523. Insiders own 5.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bandwidth by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,681 shares of the company's stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,141 shares of the company's stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 183.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

Further Reading

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