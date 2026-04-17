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Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Bank First National logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Bank First declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 (a 10.0% increase from $0.50), with an ex-dividend/record date of June 24 and payable July 8, implying an annualized payout of $2.20 and a yield around 1.5%.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $2.24, missing the consensus by $0.11, while revenue beat expectations at $71.53 million versus $65.70 million.
  • Financial/ownership snapshot: BFC has a market cap of about $1.6 billion and a P/E of 19.74, insiders own ~3.42% (one director sold 8,000 shares) and institutional investors hold roughly 29.95% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This is a 10.0% increase from Bank First National's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Bank First National has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Bank First National has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank First National to earn $7.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Bank First National Price Performance

Shares of BFC stock opened at $142.69 on Friday. Bank First National has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.11). Bank First National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 29.31%.The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank First National will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank First National news, Director Steven M. Eldred sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $1,215,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 125,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,097,076. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank First National by 920.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 204 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bank First National by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank First National by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Bank First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank First National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company's stock.

About Bank First National

(Get Free Report)

Bank First National Corporation NASDAQ: BFC is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank's core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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