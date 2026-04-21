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Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Bank Hapoalim logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Bank Hapoalim's stock recently crossed above its 50-day moving average; the 50‑day MA is $127.17 and the share traded as high as $135.71, last at $135.01 with about 3,715 shares changing hands.
  • Barclays downgraded the stock from "strong-buy" to "hold," and the consensus rating from available analysts is currently "Hold."
  • The company missed quarterly EPS expectations—reporting $2.41 versus the $2.92 consensus (revenue $1.76 billion)—while sporting a P/E of 12.58 and a return on equity of 15.2%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bank Hapoalim.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.17 and traded as high as $135.71. Bank Hapoalim shares last traded at $135.01, with a volume of 3,715 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Bank Hapoalim from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on BKHYY

Bank Hapoalim Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.17 and a 200-day moving average of $117.17.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel's largest banking groups, providing a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1921 by the Histadrut labor federation, the bank has developed into a full-service financial institution offering deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payment services, and branch-based retail banking. It also serves small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital and trade finance solutions.

In addition to traditional retail banking, Bank Hapoalim operates significant corporate and investment banking divisions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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