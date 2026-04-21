Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.17 and traded as high as $135.71. Bank Hapoalim shares last traded at $135.01, with a volume of 3,715 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Bank Hapoalim from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on BKHYY

Bank Hapoalim Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.17 and a 200-day moving average of $117.17.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel's largest banking groups, providing a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1921 by the Histadrut labor federation, the bank has developed into a full-service financial institution offering deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payment services, and branch-based retail banking. It also serves small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital and trade finance solutions.

In addition to traditional retail banking, Bank Hapoalim operates significant corporate and investment banking divisions.

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