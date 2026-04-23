Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $132.25, but opened at $139.00. Bank Hapoalim shares last traded at $139.00, with a volume of 2,770 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded Bank Hapoalim from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank Hapoalim currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Bank Hapoalim Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.50.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 22.63%.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel's largest banking groups, providing a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1921 by the Histadrut labor federation, the bank has developed into a full-service financial institution offering deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payment services, and branch-based retail banking. It also serves small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital and trade finance solutions.

In addition to traditional retail banking, Bank Hapoalim operates significant corporate and investment banking divisions.

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