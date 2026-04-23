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Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Bank Hapoalim logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market from $132.25 to $139.00, but Barclays recently downgraded the stock from a strong-buy to a hold and the consensus analyst rating is currently Hold.
  • The bank reported Q4 EPS of $2.41, missing the consensus by $0.51 (consensus $2.92) on revenue of $1.76 billion, while delivering a 15.2% return on equity and a 22.63% net margin.
  • Bank Hapoalim has a market cap of $35.7 billion and a P/E of 12.7, with a debt-to-equity of 0.56 and current/quick ratios of 0.94, and its share price sits above both the 50‑day ($127.14) and 200‑day ($117.50) moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $132.25, but opened at $139.00. Bank Hapoalim shares last traded at $139.00, with a volume of 2,770 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded Bank Hapoalim from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank Hapoalim currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank Hapoalim

Bank Hapoalim Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.50.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 22.63%.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel's largest banking groups, providing a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1921 by the Histadrut labor federation, the bank has developed into a full-service financial institution offering deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payment services, and branch-based retail banking. It also serves small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital and trade finance solutions.

In addition to traditional retail banking, Bank Hapoalim operates significant corporate and investment banking divisions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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