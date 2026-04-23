Bank of America Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $330.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $285.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Bank of America's price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LRCX. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $272.73.

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Lam Research Stock Down 0.3%

LRCX opened at $264.79 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $273.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam reported fiscal Q3 results above estimates — $1.47 non-GAAP EPS vs. $1.36 consensus and $5.84B revenue (up 23.8% YoY). The release highlights record revenue and improved margins that underpinned the rally. PR Newswire

Lam reported fiscal Q3 results above estimates — $1.47 non-GAAP EPS vs. $1.36 consensus and $5.84B revenue (up 23.8% YoY). The release highlights record revenue and improved margins that underpinned the rally. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FYQ4 guidance: EPS $1.50–1.80 and revenue guidance midpoint (~$6.6B) came in above street expectations, signaling continued WFE strength. That upside to guidance is a primary driver of the rally. MarketBeat — Earnings

Management raised FYQ4 guidance: EPS $1.50–1.80 and revenue guidance midpoint (~$6.6B) came in above street expectations, signaling continued WFE strength. That upside to guidance is a primary driver of the rally. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven chip demand is cited repeatedly as the demand engine — analysts and press note expanding spending on AI logic and memory fabs is lifting orders and margins for Lam’s etch/dep tools. Globe and Mail — Deep Dive

AI-driven chip demand is cited repeatedly as the demand engine — analysts and press note expanding spending on AI logic and memory fabs is lifting orders and margins for Lam’s etch/dep tools. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street raised targets and reiterated buys after the beat — examples include Needham ($300), BofA ($330) and TD Cowen ($340) — adding momentum as analysts push valuation higher. TipRanks — Ratings

Wall Street raised targets and reiterated buys after the beat — examples include Needham ($300), BofA ($330) and TD Cowen ($340) — adding momentum as analysts push valuation higher. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors digging into product-level demand, backlog and capex cadence. Seeking Alpha — Call Transcript

The company’s earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors digging into product-level demand, backlog and capex cadence. Neutral Sentiment: Lam is named as a supplier for large-scale projects (e.g., Tesla Terafab), which supports long-duration revenue potential but requires execution and timelines to play out. Barchart — Terafab

Lam is named as a supplier for large-scale projects (e.g., Tesla Terafab), which supports long-duration revenue potential but requires execution and timelines to play out. Negative Sentiment: Some commentators warn LRCX faces an earnings “test” after a sharp pre-report rally; elevated valuation metrics (P/E >50) mean expectations are high and leave limited room for disappointment. Seeking Alpha — Caution

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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