Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $215.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America's target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.64% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on Datadog and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price objective on Datadog from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.20.

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Datadog Trading Down 3.7%

DDOG stock traded down $4.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,181. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 410.22, a PEG ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.37 and a 200-day moving average of $138.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Datadog has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company's revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $6,765,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,871,380.93. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $2,806,434.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 238,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,960,101.12. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 543,833 shares of company stock valued at $66,100,680 in the last 90 days. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 315.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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