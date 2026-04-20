Bank of America Increases Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $354.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $295.00 to $354.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Bank of America's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.94% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $290.63.

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Jabil Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.95. The stock had a trading volume of 202,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,575. Jabil has a 1 year low of $127.72 and a 1 year high of $328.50. The firm's 50 day moving average is $268.07 and its 200-day moving average is $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 76,524 shares in the company, valued at $22,191,960. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,204,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,140,367. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $11,652,721 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $407,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Jabil by 1,157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company's stock worth $315,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,247 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Jabil by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,319,675 shares of the technology company's stock worth $286,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jabil by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,714,000 after purchasing an additional 591,364 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $121,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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