Bank of America Increases Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $254.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $253.00 to $254.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Bank of America's target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JNJ. Freedom Capital cut Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.52.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $236.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.53. The company has a market capitalization of $569.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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