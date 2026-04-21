Bank of America Lowers Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $200.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Bank of America from $235.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the aerospace company's stock. Bank of America's price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.30% from the stock's previous close.

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A number of other research firms also recently commented on LDOS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $202.82.

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Leidos Stock Down 0.3%

LDOS stock opened at $154.68 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 52 week low of $136.91 and a 52 week high of $205.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's 50-day moving average is $166.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Leidos had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Leidos's revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $317,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,799.28. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,386 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company's stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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