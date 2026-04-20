Bank of America Lowers Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $50.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underperform" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price target points to a potential downside of 11.89% from the stock's previous close.

WHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Whirlpool from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Whirlpool to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $76.13.

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Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.17. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $111.96.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $31,959,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $22,729,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2,795.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 234,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,789,000 after acquiring an additional 226,462 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.4% in the third quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 555,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,653,000 after acquiring an additional 225,513 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,391,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,505,000 after acquiring an additional 221,564 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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