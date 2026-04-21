Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BACHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

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Bank of China Trading Up 0.8%

The stock has a market cap of $215.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Bank of China

Bank of China OTCMKTS: BACHY is a major state-owned commercial bank headquartered in Beijing that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and retail clients. Founded in 1912, the bank has grown into one of China's largest and longest-established banking institutions and is commonly grouped with the nation's “Big Four” banks. Its core activities include deposit-taking, corporate and retail lending, trade finance, foreign exchange and treasury services, as well as cash management and payment services for domestic and cross-border clients.

In addition to traditional commercial banking, Bank of China offers investment banking and capital markets services, structured finance, asset management and wealth management solutions.

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