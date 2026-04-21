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Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Bank of China logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bank of China stock hit a new 52-week high of $16.93 (last at $16.68) during mid-day trading, up about 0.8% from the prior close of $16.35 with 917 shares changing hands.
  • The shares trade with a market cap of $215.5 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, very low beta (0.07), and technicals showing a 50-day SMA of $15.18 versus a 200-day SMA of $14.65.
  • Bank of China is a state-owned "Big Four" Chinese bank offering a wide range of services including corporate and retail banking, trade finance, foreign exchange, and investment banking.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BACHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Bank of China Trading Up 0.8%

The stock has a market cap of $215.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Bank of China

(Get Free Report)

Bank of China OTCMKTS: BACHY is a major state-owned commercial bank headquartered in Beijing that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and retail clients. Founded in 1912, the bank has grown into one of China's largest and longest-established banking institutions and is commonly grouped with the nation's “Big Four” banks. Its core activities include deposit-taking, corporate and retail lending, trade finance, foreign exchange and treasury services, as well as cash management and payment services for domestic and cross-border clients.

In addition to traditional commercial banking, Bank of China offers investment banking and capital markets services, structured finance, asset management and wealth management solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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