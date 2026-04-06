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Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Bank of China logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Reached new 52-week high: BACHY traded as high as $16.44 and last at $16.2520 on Monday, with 37,052 shares changing hands (previous close $16.1190).
  • Valuation and technicals: Market capitalization about $208.79 billion, trailing P/E ~6.38, 50‑day/200‑day moving averages $14.87/$14.46 and a very low beta of 0.07.
  • Company profile: Bank of China is a major state‑owned “Big Four” Chinese bank providing commercial, investment and wealth management services along with trade finance, FX and cross‑border payments.
  • Interested in Bank of China? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BACHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.2520, with a volume of 37052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.1190.

Bank of China Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $208.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bank of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of China OTCMKTS: BACHY is a major state-owned commercial bank headquartered in Beijing that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and retail clients. Founded in 1912, the bank has grown into one of China's largest and longest-established banking institutions and is commonly grouped with the nation's “Big Four” banks. Its core activities include deposit-taking, corporate and retail lending, trade finance, foreign exchange and treasury services, as well as cash management and payment services for domestic and cross-border clients.

In addition to traditional commercial banking, Bank of China offers investment banking and capital markets services, structured finance, asset management and wealth management solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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