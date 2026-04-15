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Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Bank of China logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) hit a new 52-week high of $16.68 Wednesday and last traded at $16.35 on volume of 5,684 shares, after a prior close of $16.14 despite a slight 0.1% intraday dip.
  • Valuation and momentum: The stock has a market cap of $210.6B, a low PE ratio of 6.43 and very low beta (0.07), with the 50-day moving average ($15.06) above the 200-day ($14.58), indicating recent upward momentum and low volatility.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bank of China.

Shares of Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BACHY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 5684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Bank of China Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of $210.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.07. The business's fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Bank of China

(Get Free Report)

Bank of China OTCMKTS: BACHY is a major state-owned commercial bank headquartered in Beijing that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and retail clients. Founded in 1912, the bank has grown into one of China's largest and longest-established banking institutions and is commonly grouped with the nation's “Big Four” banks. Its core activities include deposit-taking, corporate and retail lending, trade finance, foreign exchange and treasury services, as well as cash management and payment services for domestic and cross-border clients.

In addition to traditional commercial banking, Bank of China offers investment banking and capital markets services, structured finance, asset management and wealth management solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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