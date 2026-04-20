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Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Bank of East Asia logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKEAY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.8140, but opened at $1.51. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 131 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Bank of East Asia to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of East Asia currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKEAY

Bank of East Asia Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of East Asia, Limited is a Hong Kong–based commercial bank established in 1918. As one of the territory's largest independently owned banks, it provides a comprehensive range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The institution operates through a network of branches and digital channels designed to support both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

The bank's core offerings include personal banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards and wealth management solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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