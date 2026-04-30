Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKEAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.8450. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.8450, with a volume of 1,030 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Bank of East Asia to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of East Asia presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of East Asia

Bank of East Asia Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

Bank of East Asia, Limited is a Hong Kong–based commercial bank established in 1918. As one of the territory's largest independently owned banks, it provides a comprehensive range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The institution operates through a network of branches and digital channels designed to support both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

The bank's core offerings include personal banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards and wealth management solutions.

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