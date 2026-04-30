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Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Bank of East Asia logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market from $1.71 to $1.8450 and last traded at $1.8450 on light volume (1,030 shares), indicating a price move but limited trading activity.
  • Zacks Research recently raised its rating to a "Hold", and MarketBeat shows the stock's consensus analyst rating is also a Hold.
  • The stock is trading above its short- and long-term technicals, with a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day SMA of $1.77, suggesting modest upward momentum.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bank of East Asia.

The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKEAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.8450. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.8450, with a volume of 1,030 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Bank of East Asia to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of East Asia presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of East Asia

Bank of East Asia Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of East Asia, Limited is a Hong Kong–based commercial bank established in 1918. As one of the territory's largest independently owned banks, it provides a comprehensive range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The institution operates through a network of branches and digital channels designed to support both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

The bank's core offerings include personal banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards and wealth management solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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