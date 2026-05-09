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Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Bank of East Asia logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Bank of East Asia shares fell below their 200-day moving average during Friday’s trading, with the stock touching $1.7420 versus a 200-day average of $1.78. The move highlights recent weakness in the shares.
  • The stock was down 5.6% and last traded at $1.7420 on very light volume of 197 shares. Its 50-day moving average is also slightly higher at $1.80.
  • Analyst sentiment remains neutral, with Zacks Research upgrading the stock to a “hold” and MarketBeat showing a consensus rating of “Hold.”
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKEAY - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.7420. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.7420, with a volume of 197 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Bank of East Asia to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on BKEAY

Bank of East Asia Stock Down 5.6%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

About Bank of East Asia

(Get Free Report)

Bank of East Asia, Limited is a Hong Kong–based commercial bank established in 1918. As one of the territory's largest independently owned banks, it provides a comprehensive range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The institution operates through a network of branches and digital channels designed to support both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

The bank's core offerings include personal banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards and wealth management solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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