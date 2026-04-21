Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the bank's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the company's previous close.

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Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOH. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $84.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.0%

BOH stock opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $82.74. The company's 50 day moving average price is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $192.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $193.53 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the bank's stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,972 shares of the bank's stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,353 shares of the bank's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the bank's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Bank of Hawaii News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of Hawaii this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management now targets roughly a 2.9% net interest margin by year-end 2026 and trimmed its overhead growth outlook to about 2.5%–3%, which supports margin expansion and longer‑term earnings leverage. Article Title

Management now targets roughly a 2.9% net interest margin by year-end 2026 and trimmed its overhead growth outlook to about 2.5%–3%, which supports margin expansion and longer‑term earnings leverage. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a $0.70 quarterly dividend (record May 29, payable June 12), yielding about 3.5% — a supportive signal for income investors and a floor under the share price. Press Release / Slide Deck

Board declared a $0.70 quarterly dividend (record May 29, payable June 12), yielding about 3.5% — a supportive signal for income investors and a floor under the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call commentary emphasized a “resilient core” business and execution on expense control and NIM improvement — positive tone but qualitative and dependent on execution. Article Title

Earnings call commentary emphasized a “resilient core” business and execution on expense control and NIM improvement — positive tone but qualitative and dependent on execution. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 EPS of $1.30 compares favorably to $0.97 a year ago, showing solid year‑over‑year earnings power, but the sequential comparison was weaker. Press Release

Q1 EPS of $1.30 compares favorably to $0.97 a year ago, showing solid year‑over‑year earnings power, but the sequential comparison was weaker. Negative Sentiment: Reported GAAP EPS of $1.30 missed consensus (~$1.33) and revenue of $192.3M was slightly below estimates, which can pressure near‑term sentiment and analyst revisions. Article Title

Reported GAAP EPS of $1.30 missed consensus (~$1.33) and revenue of $192.3M was slightly below estimates, which can pressure near‑term sentiment and analyst revisions. Negative Sentiment: Net income declined sequentially to $57.4M and return on average common equity eased, highlighting short‑term margin/earnings pressure despite management’s longer‑term NIM goal. Article Title

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii NYSE: BOH is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

Further Reading

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