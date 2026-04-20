Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $34.4280 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 21.76%.The company had revenue of ($39.66) million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $26.41 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $425.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bank of Marin Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $30.50 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Marin Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2,543.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,507 shares of the bank's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 124.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the bank's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,893 shares of the bank's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is the bank holding company for Bank of Marin, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Novato, California. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a broad range of banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its operating philosophy emphasizes personalized service and strong local relationships across the San Francisco North Bay region.

The company's core product offerings include deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and time certificates of deposit.

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