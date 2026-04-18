Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.90 and traded as high as $27.28. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 304,120 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $30.50 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 0.6%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of ($39.66) million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp's payout ratio is -44.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HoldCo Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.8% during the third quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 504,411 shares of the bank's stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,980,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,365,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $799,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,885 shares of the bank's stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company's stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is the bank holding company for Bank of Marin, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Novato, California. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a broad range of banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its operating philosophy emphasizes personalized service and strong local relationships across the San Francisco North Bay region.

The company's core product offerings include deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and time certificates of deposit.

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