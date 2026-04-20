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Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Bank of Montreal logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Bank of Montreal hit a new 52‑week high, trading as high as C$209.58 and last at C$209.75 on a volume of about 415,715 shares.
  • Analysts are mixed—four Buys, five Holds and one Sell—resulting in a consensus “Hold” rating and an average target price of C$201.33, below the current share price.
  • BMO declared a quarterly dividend of $1.67 (ex‑dividend April 29, payable May 26), implying an annualized $6.68 payout and a 3.2% yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bank of Montreal.

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BMO hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$209.58 and last traded at C$209.75, with a volume of 415715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$208.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$191.00 to C$208.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$218.00 to C$224.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$197.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$186.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$195.00 to C$208.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$201.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$147.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$193.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$184.67.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bank of Montreal's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.33%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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