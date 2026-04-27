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Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.67

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Bank of Montreal logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Bank of Montreal declared a quarterly dividend of C$1.67 per share, payable to shareholders of record on May 26 with an ex-dividend date of April 29, implying an annualized yield of about 3.2%.
  • The stock opened at C$208.04, sits near its 12‑month high of C$210.73 (12‑month low C$129.73), and has a market capitalization of roughly C$146.7 billion with a P/E of 17.34 and PEG of 0.71.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BMO declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 1.67 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

TSE BMO opened at C$208.04 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$195.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$185.65. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$129.73 and a 12 month high of C$210.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

See Also

Dividend History for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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