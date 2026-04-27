Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.67

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BMO declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 1.67 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

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Bank of Montreal Price Performance

TSE BMO opened at C$208.04 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$195.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$185.65. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$129.73 and a 12 month high of C$210.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

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