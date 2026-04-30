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Bank Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Charles Schwab (SCHW) were flagged by MarketBeat’s stock screener as the top bank stocks to watch today, having the highest dollar trading volume among bank stocks over the past several days.
  • Bank stocks are particularly sensitive to macro and firm-specific factors—notably interest rates, loan quality/credit losses, regulatory changes, and the broader economic cycle—which largely determine their share performance and dividend potential.
  • The three firms cover the main banking franchises: JPMorgan focuses on investment banking, consumer banking and asset/wealth management; Bank of America spans consumer banking, global wealth and markets; and Charles Schwab provides brokerage, wealth management and banking services.
  • Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, and Charles Schwab are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banks and other deposit-taking financial institutions that give investors an ownership stake and potential for capital gains and dividends. Their performance is driven by factors such as interest rates, loan quality and credit losses, regulatory changes, and the broader economic cycle, making them sensitive to both macroeconomic trends and institution-specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. Right Now?

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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