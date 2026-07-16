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Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
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Key Points

  • Bank7 beat earnings expectations for the quarter, reporting $1.06 EPS versus the $1.03 consensus estimate. However, revenue came in below expectations at $22.91 million compared with the $23.86 million forecast.
  • The stock rose 2% after the report and opened at $51.80, near its 12-month high of $52.78. Bank7 also showed solid profitability, with a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 31.77%.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains generally positive, with three analysts rating the stock a Buy and one a Hold, and a consensus price target of $54.50. Insider selling was also noted, including recent sales by Douglas A. Haines and EVP Darrell Lee Jr. Mathews.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bank7.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 31.77%.The business had revenue of $22.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 million.

Bank7 Stock Up 2.0%

BSVN opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.91. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $52.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Douglas A. Haines sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $733,633.29. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell Lee Jr. Mathews sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,371. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 25.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the second quarter valued at $2,803,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 472,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bank7 by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank7 by 93.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the company's stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BSVN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank7 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bank7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bank7 from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank7

About Bank7

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corporation, through its subsidiary Bank7, National Association, is a regional banking organization that offers a full range of deposit and lending products to both consumer and commercial clients. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio encompasses residential and commercial real estate loans, small business loans and consumer credit products.

Complementing its core banking services, Bank7 provides digital banking solutions such as online and mobile platforms for account management, bill payment and remote check deposit.

See Also

Earnings History for Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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