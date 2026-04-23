Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Bankinter had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

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Bankinter Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,252. The firm's fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of -0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bankinter from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Bankinter from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bankinter currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on BKNIY

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA OTCMKTS: BKNIY is a Spanish commercial bank headquartered in Madrid. Founded in 1965 as Banco Intercontinental Español, it has grown into one of the country's leading financial institutions, serving both individual and corporate clients. The bank is publicly traded on the Bolsa de Madrid and operates under a universal banking model, combining traditional branch networks with advanced digital platforms.

In its retail banking segment, Bankinter offers a broad array of deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages and credit cards, alongside digital banking services designed to simplify everyday transactions.

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