BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Downgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold"

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKU. Susquehanna upgraded BankUnited to a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $55.00 price target on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on BankUnited from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BankUnited from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.82.

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BankUnited Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.14%.The firm had revenue of $260.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $174,703.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,778,283.21. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $254,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,816 shares in the company, valued at $957,358.08. This trade represents a 20.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,953 shares of company stock valued at $591,492. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,632,552 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $206,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $197,792,000 after purchasing an additional 149,450 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,535,282 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $157,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,382 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,155,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $140,654,000 after purchasing an additional 84,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,163,936 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $82,576,000 after purchasing an additional 185,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company's stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

Further Reading

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