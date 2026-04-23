Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Trading Up 6.4% Following Earnings Beat

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $68.09 and last traded at $67.6650. Approximately 470,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 299,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.59.

The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $168.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $169.60 million. Banner had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

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Banner Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Banner's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Banner's payout ratio is 35.46%.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banner from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Banner from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $69.00.

View Our Latest Report on BANR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company's stock.

Banner Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.85.

About Banner

Banner Corporation, through its principal subsidiary Banner Bank, operates as a regional commercial bank headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington. Founded in 2000 as a bank holding company, Banner traces its origins to community banking roots in Eastern Washington dating back to the late 19th century. Over the past two decades, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, establishing a strong presence throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services for individual and business clients.

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