Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Trading Up 6.4% Following Earnings Beat

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $68.09 and last traded at $67.6650. Approximately 470,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 299,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.59.
The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $168.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $169.60 million. Banner had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.46%.
Banner Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Banner's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Banner's payout ratio is 35.46%.
Trending Headlines about Banner
Here are the key news stories impacting Banner this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat expectations — Banner reported $1.59 EPS vs. analyst estimates (~$1.37), showing year-over-year improvement and supporting the stock rally. Banner (BANR) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — Banner raised its quarterly dividend to $0.52 (4% hike), keeping a ~3.1% yield and returning cash to shareholders, which supports income-focused investor demand. Banner Posts Strong Q1 2026 Results, Hikes Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Profitability metrics remain solid — Banner reported strong net margin (~22.3%) and ROE (~10.5%), and reported net income of ~$54.7M, reinforcing confidence in earnings quality. Banner Q1 2026 Press Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue essentially in line — Q1 revenue was $168.91M, roughly matching street estimates (minor variance), so the quarter was more EPS-driven than revenue-driven. Banner Bank NASDAQ: BANR Posts Q1 CY2026 Sales In Line With Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — Management commentary in the Q1 call (outlines loan growth, margin outlook, capital deployment) will be important for near-term direction; transcript is posted for deeper reading. Banner Corporation (BANR) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary on dividend prospects — Coverage pieces highlighting Banner as a dividend growth candidate may attract yield-focused investors but don’t add immediate fundamental change. Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Small revenue shortfall vs. some estimates — while EPS beat, revenue missed a few consensus figures by a narrow margin, which could temper upside if macro or loan-growth commentary is weak. Compared to Estimates, Banner (BANR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on BANR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banner from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Banner from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $69.00.
View Our Latest Report on BANR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company's stock.
Banner Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.85.
About Banner
(Get Free Report
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Banner Corporation, through its principal subsidiary Banner Bank, operates as a regional commercial bank headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington. Founded in 2000 as a bank holding company, Banner traces its origins to community banking roots in Eastern Washington dating back to the late 19th century. Over the past two decades, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, establishing a strong presence throughout the Pacific Northwest.
The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services for individual and business clients.
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