Barclays Boosts Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Price Target to $20.00

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target indicates a potential upside of 30.89% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Omada Health in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omada Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Omada Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.91.

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Omada Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:OMDA traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 715,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,483. Omada Health has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The business's 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $907.94 million and a PE ratio of -89.82.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Omada Health will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omada Health

In other Omada Health news, President Wei-Li Shao sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $35,956.59. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 328,850 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,683.50. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sean P. Duffy sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $58,263.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,355.32. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,776 shares of company stock valued at $120,483.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omada Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omada Health by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,681 shares of the company's stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 55,996 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Omada Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Omada Health by 35.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Omada Health during the first quarter worth approximately $10,401,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Omada Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Omada Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Omada Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and kept a $28.00 price target (~71% upside vs. the recent price), which supports stronger upside expectations for OMDA. Needham Reaffirms Buy ($28 PT)

Needham reaffirmed a rating and kept a $28.00 price target (~71% upside vs. the recent price), which supports stronger upside expectations for OMDA. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $18.00 and maintained an "Equal Weight" rating, implying modest upside and adding analyst support to the stock. Wells Fargo Raises PT to $18

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $18.00 and maintained an "Equal Weight" rating, implying modest upside and adding analyst support to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus: OMDA reported ($0.05) EPS vs. ($0.08) expected and revenue of $78.05M. The upside to EPS and topline gives short‑term confidence that growth is tracking to plan. Q1 Press Release

Q1 results beat consensus: OMDA reported ($0.05) EPS vs. ($0.08) expected and revenue of $78.05M. The upside to EPS and topline gives short‑term confidence that growth is tracking to plan. Positive Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $322.0M–$330.0M versus consensus ~$319.1M, indicating modestly higher revenue expectations for the year. That guidance beat is likely supporting the stock move. FY2026 Guidance (Press Release)

Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $322.0M–$330.0M versus consensus ~$319.1M, indicating modestly higher revenue expectations for the year. That guidance beat is likely supporting the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Commercial partnership: Omada will serve as an independent program administrator in Eli Lilly’s Employer Connect program to offer its GLP‑1 Care Track — a distribution channel that could drive membership and medication management revenue. Omada Joins Lilly Employer Connect

Commercial partnership: Omada will serve as an independent program administrator in Eli Lilly’s Employer Connect program to offer its GLP‑1 Care Track — a distribution channel that could drive membership and medication management revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and analysis are available for more detail on unit economics, membership trends and margin drivers — useful for investors who want to vet management’s commentary on growth and monetization. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript and analysis are available for more detail on unit economics, membership trends and margin drivers — useful for investors who want to vet management’s commentary on growth and monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party coverage (Zacks, Markets Insider/MSN) provides metric-level comparisons to estimates and quarter context; these summaries may influence sentiment but contain no new company-guided data beyond the release. Zacks Q1 Metrics Review

Omada Health Company Profile

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company's platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

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