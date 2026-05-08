Barclays Cuts Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $89.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the building manufacturing company's stock. Barclays's target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.13.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $75.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 307,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,361. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $102.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $82.00.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $569.99 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 3.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,300 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $102,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,604.40. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.49 per share, with a total value of $1,709,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,330,177.46. The trade was a 105.52% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,064 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,505.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,721 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $119,279,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 204.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,000 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Louisiana-Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Louisiana-Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — LPX reported EPS of $0.38, well above street expectations, which supports the case for operational resilience despite cyclical pressure. Earnings Call Transcript

Q1 earnings beat — LPX reported EPS of $0.38, well above street expectations, which supports the case for operational resilience despite cyclical pressure. Positive Sentiment: TD upgraded LPX from "hold" to "buy" with an $86 price target — signals dealer confidence in near‑term upside (~13.5% from recent prices). TD Upgrade

TD upgraded LPX from "hold" to "buy" with an $86 price target — signals dealer confidence in near‑term upside (~13.5% from recent prices). Positive Sentiment: BMO upgraded to "outperform" with a $94 target — another constructive broker view implying meaningful upside if recovery continues. BMO Upgrade

BMO upgraded to "outperform" with a $94 target — another constructive broker view implying meaningful upside if recovery continues. Positive Sentiment: Zacks moved LPX from "strong sell" to "hold" — a downgrade in negative stance that can reduce selling pressure. Zacks Note

Zacks moved LPX from "strong sell" to "hold" — a downgrade in negative stance that can reduce selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Oppenheimer trimmed its price target from $115 to $107 but kept an "outperform" rating — still a bullish stance, but the cut signals slightly reduced conviction on peak upside. Oppenheimer Note

Oppenheimer trimmed its price target from $115 to $107 but kept an "outperform" rating — still a bullish stance, but the cut signals slightly reduced conviction on peak upside. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and outlook concerns — revenue declined year-over-year and commentary/forward signals were viewed as disappointing by some outlets, which can temper the positive EPS surprise and pressure the share price. Revenue/Outlook Coverage

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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