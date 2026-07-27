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Barclays Cuts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $81.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Nutrien logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Barclays lowered Nutrien’s price target from $85 to $81 while maintaining an “overweight” rating, implying 18.81% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with 15 Buy, five Hold, and one Sell rating; Nutrien has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and average target price of $81.94.
  • Nutrien’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, reporting $0.51 in EPS versus a $0.48 estimate and $6.05 billion in revenue, up 18.5% year over year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Nutrien from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Nutrien from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Get Our Latest Report on NTR

Nutrien Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $68.18 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,359,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,257,000 after purchasing an additional 94,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,463,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,386,546,000 after buying an additional 479,834 shares during the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,913 shares of the company's stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 54,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,108 shares of the company's stock worth $157,796,000 after buying an additional 185,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company's stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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